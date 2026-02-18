Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida lawmaker's bill to move U.S. time zones back 30 minutes, end daylight saving time

Rep. Steube, W. Gregory
Storyblocks/ O'Meara/AP<br/><br/>
WASHINGTON — The debate over ending or keeping daylight saving time includes a new proposal to move clocks back by 30 minutes.

Florida's U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has introduced a bill to permanently set all time zones across the country back by half an hour and eliminate the twice-yearly daylight saving time changes from the calendar.

The bill titled the “Daylight Act of 2026” was introduced by Rep. Steube on Feb. 4, 2026, and was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

In 2025, Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, but it did not advance out of committee.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

