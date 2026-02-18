Florida lawmaker's bill to move U.S. time zones back 30 minutes, end daylight saving time

WASHINGTON — The debate over ending or keeping daylight saving time includes a new proposal to move clocks back by 30 minutes.

Florida's U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has introduced a bill to permanently set all time zones across the country back by half an hour and eliminate the twice-yearly daylight saving time changes from the calendar.

The bill titled the “Daylight Act of 2026” was introduced by Rep. Steube on Feb. 4, 2026, and was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

In 2025, Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, but it did not advance out of committee.