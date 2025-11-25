Boar’s Head supplier recalls pecorino romano cheese over listeria risk

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Supreme Service Solutions LLC, doing business as Supreme Deli, is alerting customers to a recall of select pecorino romano cheese products due to possible contamination.

These products are from Boar’s Head Brand’s supplier, Ambriola Company.

The recall affects specific grated pecorino romano products sold at Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana, with sell-by dates between Nov. 21, 2025, and March 12, 2026. Consumers should not eat the products and may return them for a full refund.

The FDA said the recall was issued because Listeria can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations.