Brett James, Grammy-winning ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies in North Carolina plane crash

Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, known for penning hits including Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” died in a small-engine plane crash on Thursday, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was 57.

A plane registered under James’ name reportedly crashed into a field in Franklin, North Carolina, about 270 miles southeast of Nashville, around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to data from FlightAware and a statement from the FAA.

The plane departed from John C Tune Airport in Nashville, according to FlightAware. It crashed into a field near Iotla Valley Elementary School, CNN affiliate WLOS reported.

“The students, and staff are safe. There was an airplane accident on the neighboring property. Again all students and staff are safe,” Macon County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Three people were on board the plane, according to the FAA, and the National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.