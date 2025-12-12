Buccaneers' terrible loss to the Falcons makes Todd Bowles' seat even hotter

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through the type of freefall that ends up costing coaches and players their jobs.

Turning a 28-14 fourth-quarter lead into a 29-28 loss to Atlanta on Thursday night was the latest debacle during a stretch where the team has dropped five of the last six games since starting 6-2.

The Bucs (7-7) still control their playoff hopes despite falling a half-game behind Carolina (7-6) in the NFC South. They face the Panthers next week and again in Week 18.

But this team doesn’t seem capable of going on a run. The Bucs need an overhaul and coach Todd Bowles sounded like someone who knows he’s in trouble.

“There’s no .... answer for it,” Bowles said in an expletive-filled postgame news conference. “No excuse for it. That’s what you tell ‘em in the locker room. Look in the .... mirror.”

The organization once fired Tony Dungy after consecutive playoff disappointments, even though co-owner Ed Glazer considers him “the most significant person ever in Buccaneer history.”

The Glazers also fired Jon Gruden, who won the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Even if the Buccaneers make the playoffs, another one-and-done isn’t going to cut it.

Bowles’ response to Mike Evans’ stellar performance in his first game back from a broken clavicle spoke volumes.

“He played winning football. He cares,” Bowles said. “He’s one of the guys that cares. He gave his heart. He gave his all.”

That indicates that not enough players care. Bowles backtracked when asked who doesn’t. But the point was already made.

“They all care. It’s just a matter of execution,” Bowles said. “They all care. There’s nobody out there trying to mess it up. But at some point you’ve got to get it right.

“This is a player-driven team in the last four or five weeks. You’ve got to execute. They’ve got to hold each other accountable.”

Baker Mayfield blamed himself for the loss because he threw a pick late in the game. He has previously challenged teammates to work harder and agreed with Bowles.

“We have talent. Talent doesn’t get you (anything), though,” Mayfield said, also using an expletive. “Doing the work and executing on game day does. We didn’t do that.

“We have to win out to get to the playoffs. To win the division, we have to win out. We put ourselves in a position to do that. If the guys don’t handle this the right way, then we have a much deeper issue.”

What’s working

Run game. The Bucs had 88 yards on 22 carries but didn’t seem to run the ball enough, especially with opportunities to work the clock late in the game.

What needs help

Defense. They can’t pressure the quarterback. They can’t cover tight ends. They can’t tackle. They give up too many big plays. The Falcons faced a third-and-28 on the final drive, gained 14 yards and then got 20 on fourth-and-14.

Stock up

Evans had six catches for 132 yards in his return. He also drew several penalties. The six-time Pro Bowl receiver played with passion and emotion. He appeared disgusted walking off the field after the loss.

Stock down

Offensive line. They allowed five sacks and too many pressures.

Injuries

CB Zyon McCollum (hip) left the game in the first half. ... LG Ben Bredeson (knee) was out after being placed on injured reserve. ... DB Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder), LB SirVocea Dennis (hip), TE Cade Otton (knee) and CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) didn’t play vs. Atlanta.

Key stat

365 — The Bucs gave up that many yards passing in another poor performance and managed just one sack on the immobile Kirk Cousins.

Next steps

The Buccaneers visit Carolina, which plays at New Orleans on Sunday.