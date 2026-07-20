Byron Donalds challenges David Jolly to 3 Florida governor debates

FLORIDA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds is calling for three statewide debates with Democrat David Jolly ahead of Florida’s general election campaign.

Donalds announced this debate challenge Monday, saying the events should focus on issues affecting Floridians, including affordability, property insurance, education, public safety, immigration, economic growth and the role of government.

According to the Donalds campaign, television, radio and streaming outlets across Florida have been formally invited to submit proposals to host the debates.

The proposed debates would take place during the general election campaign for Florida governor.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams caught up with David Jolly in Orlando over the weekend at the Leadership Blue 2026 convention.