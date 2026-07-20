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Byron Donalds challenges David Jolly to 3 Florida governor debates

Election 2024 Moms for Liberty
Matt Rourke/AP
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., introduces former President Donald Trump to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024 Moms for Liberty
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FLORIDA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds is calling for three statewide debates with Democrat David Jolly ahead of Florida’s general election campaign.

Donalds announced this debate challenge Monday, saying the events should focus on issues affecting Floridians, including affordability, property insurance, education, public safety, immigration, economic growth and the role of government.

According to the Donalds campaign, television, radio and streaming outlets across Florida have been formally invited to submit proposals to host the debates.

The proposed debates would take place during the general election campaign for Florida governor.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams caught up with David Jolly in Orlando over the weekend at the Leadership Blue 2026 convention.

Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings

The victims, Joan Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Texas, were both killed during ICE traffic stops this past week.

Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings

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