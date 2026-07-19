ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Democrats met in Orlando on Saturday for Leadership Blue 2026, the party's annual state convention, where candidates, voters, and party supporters gathered to discuss key issues ahead of the upcoming election season.

The convention drew a range of attendees, from first-time observers to candidates vying for statewide office, with affordability, voting rights, and community outreach among the topics that dominated conversations throughout the day. And Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams sat down with Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly.

WATCH: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams' full report

Florida Democrats gather in Orlando for Leadership Blue 2026 convention

Jamil Davis, host of the podcast "BLK FLA," attended as part of the party's inaugural Creator Corps cohort.

"We're in an affordability crisis right now. That needs to be that needs to be brought alert to, because while everyone else is feeling it, black voters are feeling it 10 times even. Harder," Davis said.

WFTS

Davis also raised concerns about how the party engages with Black communities beyond election cycles.

"Black voters really want for the party to have an understanding that we need solid, consistent, year-round organizing and outreach from the party when it comes to Black and urban communities," Davis said.

WFTS

Davis also raised questions about U.S. Senate candidate Alex Vindman and the gutting of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. He among others tried to speak with Vindman, but were not allowed to.

"The one thing that I would really like to hear from Mr. Vindman is his thoughts around the gutting of Section Two of the Voting Rights Act. That is a situation that has directly affected an area that you are actually campaigning in," Davis said.

Vindman addressed the moment at the convention when attendees hurled unanswered questions at him.

WFTS

"It's different. I love the passion. I love the fact that folks are passionate and engaged. We need that kind of passion and engagement going into the general election. If folks aren't motivated, if folks aren't plugged in or not paying attention, then we're missing an opportunity," Vindman said.

Two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor also attended the convention: Dayna Marie Foster and David Jolly.

Foster, who is running for office for the first time, spoke about her campaign's approach to resources and outreach.

"We're very resourceful, and we are relying heavily on the people, and it has shown, especially through our communications, specifically our socials, we. We are ensuring that a part of this redefining moment," Foster said.

Foster also drew a sharp contrast with Jolly, comparing him to 2022 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist.

"I quickly saw that after doing my research, he was just a Charlie Crist 2.0, and that did not sit well with me because we've tried this play card before as a Democratic Party, and it failed miserably. Why would we try it again?" Foster said.

WFTS

Jolly pushed back on the comparison when asked about it directly.

"I don't recognize today's Republican Party, but you see, mine's a story of change. I'm not sure Charlie ever explained his change on issues on gun violence prevention, on reproductive freedom, on investing in health care for more communities, using government to make sure we have affordable and workforce housing, or celebrating public education — that's a journey for me," Jolly said.

Jolly also addressed how he would govern alongside a Republican-controlled legislature if elected.

"If Florida's voters elect a Democratic governor, the dynamic in Tallahassee changes dramatically. But I also know that where we can't work with the legislature, we're going to use executive authority everywhere we can. We're not going to violate the Constitution. We're going to respect it," Jolly said.

A couple of weeks ago, Republicans held their own convention in South Florida. Voters there shared what matters most to them heading into the election season.

WFTS

"You have to have responsible development. You have to be very, very careful because you can't go back. Once you develop, you can't undo it. — You need — to tighten your belt just like the working man to tighten your belt just like the working man. To tighten his belt, the government has to tighten theirs," one voter said.

Florida's primary election is August 18. The general election is Nov. 3.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.