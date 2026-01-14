Chocolate bars sold by Spring and Mulberry voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

RALEIGH, NC — Spring & Mulberry said it is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Mint Leaf Date-Sweetened Chocolate Bar due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The affected bars were purchased online and through select retail partners since Sept. 15, 2025.
Spring & Mulberry said the recalled product can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), box color (teal), flavor name (Mint Leaf), and lot code (#025255).
The company said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.
Customers who purchased the product are asked to dispose of it.
To request a refund, customers can contact recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.
Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train
Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive