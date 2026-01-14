Chocolate bars sold by Spring and Mulberry voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

RALEIGH, NC — Spring & Mulberry said it is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Mint Leaf Date-Sweetened Chocolate Bar due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The affected bars were purchased online and through select retail partners since Sept. 15, 2025.

Spring & Mulberry said the recalled product can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), box color (teal), flavor name (Mint Leaf), and lot code (#025255).

The company said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.

Customers who purchased the product are asked to dispose of it.

To request a refund, customers can contact recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.