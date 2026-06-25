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David Clayton-Thomas, powerhouse lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears, dead at 84

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Dave Pickoff/AP/File
In this March 11, 1970 file photo, David Clayton-Thomas, lead singer of the rock group Blood, Sweat and Tears holds the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for their self-titled album at the Grammy Awards ceremony in New York. The group beat out fellow nominees, The Beatles, The 5th Dimension, Crosby, Stills &amp; Nash and Johnny Cash. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)
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NEW YORK — David Clayton-Thomas, the lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears whose husky, high-strung tenor on “Spinning Wheel,” “When I Die” and other hits helped make the so-called “brass rock” band among the most popular acts of the late 1960s, has died at age 84.

Spokesperson Eric Alper said that Clayton-Thomas died “peacefully” Wednesday at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. Alper did not cite a specific cause.

Clayton-Thomas was a onetime street fighter and petty thief from Canada who briefly became a rock superstar, the front man of a nine-member group that sold millions of records and won two Grammys for “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” which beat out the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” for best album of 1969. Calling out amid a jazzy parade of horns, keyboards and percussion, Clayton-Thomas’ urgent shout was a signature voice of the era, preaching love on the Motown cover “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” a lasting legacy on Laura Nyro’s “When I Die” and a cool head on his own “Spinning Wheel.” Meanwhile, Blood, Sweat & Tears helped inspire a wave of horn-led bands, among them Chicago, the Electric Flag and Ten Wheel Drive.

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