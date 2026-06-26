How to help victims of the Venezuela earthquakes

Multiple humanitarian organizations, including Global Empowerment Mission, the International Federation of the Red Cross, Save the Children, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and World Vision, are mobilizing teams, supplies, and support to aid victims of the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

According to ABC News, efforts include search and rescue, emergency shelter, trauma care, access to safe water, and essential items, with assessments underway to address urgent needs of children, families, and communities affected by the disaster.

Global Empowerment Mission

Global Empowerment Mission, based in Doral, Florida, is partnering with a Venezuelan organization to aid earthquake victims. Its emergency response teams will arrive in Venezuela on Friday to assess needs, coordinate with local partners, and begin relief operations.

International Federation of the Red Cross

The Venezuelan Red Cross is responding to the urgent needs following two powerful back-to-back earthquakes that struck the country, causing widespread damage and casualties.

Its network of hospitals and polyclinics continues to provide medical care, while rescue teams support evacuation and search operations. Four assessment teams have been deployed to the hardest-hit areas.

The most pressing needs include search and rescue, emergency shelter for families whose homes have been damaged or destroyed, emergency health care, including trauma treatment and psychosocial support, safe water and sanitation, and essential household items.

Save the Children

Save the Children is responding to the earthquakes in Venezuela by working with teams and partners to assess urgent needs and support affected children and families.

While the full extent of the destruction is still being determined, the organization anticipates that children will require critical assistance, including food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

Their efforts aim to ensure that the most vulnerable receive timely aid in the aftermath of the disaster.

OCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is deploying specialized Urban Search and Rescue teams to help respond to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

U.N. agencies, including the World Food Program, International Organization for Migration, UNICEF, and the U.N. Refugee Agency, are mobilizing support for survivors, providing emergency relief, food, shelter, and healthcare.

OCHA’s relief chief called for a collective effort and international solidarity to ensure a rapid and effective response to the crisis.

And here, locally in the Tampa Bay area, reporter Annette Gutierrez has more information on organizations sending aid to victims of the Venezuela earthquake.