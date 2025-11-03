Diane Ladd, a three-time Academy Award nominee, dead at 89, daughter Laura Dern announces

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — Diane Ladd, the three-time Academy Award nominee known for roles in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and “Wild at Heart,” has died at 89.

Her daughter, Laura Dern, announced Ladd’s death on Monday, saying she passed away at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern by her side.

Dern described her mother as an “amazing hero” and “profound gift.”

Ladd had a long career in television and stage before her film breakthrough in Martin Scorsese’s 1974 release.

She earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Flo and appeared in dozens of movies over the decades.