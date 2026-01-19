Dolphins hire former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach: ESPN

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have moved on quickly from splitting up with Mike McDaniel, as the team has a new head coach.
ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) the Dolphins have hired former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
ESPN Sources: Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their head coach. Hafley completed his second interview with the team today and will be their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/SCXhKvQsO7
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026
Hafley had his second interview with the team on Jan. 19, Schefter reported.
