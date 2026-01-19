Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dolphins hire former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach: ESPN

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley watches practice before a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have moved on quickly from splitting up with Mike McDaniel, as the team has a new head coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) the Dolphins have hired former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Hafley had his second interview with the team on Jan. 19, Schefter reported.

