Bucs continue OC search, Mike McDaniel set for interview Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing an extensive search for their next offensive coordinator, meeting with a mix of experienced NFL coaches.

Todd Monken, currently serving as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, has shown interest in a return to Tampa Bay — a position he previously held in 2018. He officially met with the team on Wednesday, and other reports indicate Monken could pursue various opportunities, including potentially joining forces with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh elsewhere.

Mike Kafka, the New York Giants’ interim head coach, met with the Bucs virtually on Tuesday, bringing his offensive background and play-calling experience into the conversation.

The Buccaneers held a virtual conversation with Brian Callahan last Friday, a respected offensive strategist who most recently was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans during the 2024-2025 season.

Last weekend, Tampa Bay also visited with Zac Robinson, who helped coordinate one of the league’s most explosive offenses in Atlanta over the past two seasons, and conducted remote interviews with Israel Woolfork and veteran coach David Shaw, each offering different strengths for the role. Woolfork brings a promising offensive mind, while Shaw is well-regarded for his long tenure at Stanford.

The search will continue later this week, with sources saying former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview for the position. McDaniel has also recently spoken with the Detroit Lions about their OC opening and the Tennessee Titans regarding their head coaching vacancy.

With multiple high-profile names in the mix, the Buccaneers appear committed to exploring every option to find the ideal leader for their offense.

