ESPN cuts ties with Shannon Sharpe following settlement of sexual assault lawsuit, AP source says

Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN, according to a person familiar with the decision. The decision follows his recent settlement of a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman during their relationship.

Sharpe's last appearance on ESPN was in late April when the lawsuit was filed. No details of the settlement have been released. The lawsuit sought $50 million.

Sharpe called the accusations false and hoped to return for the NFL season. Instead, ESPN decided to part ways with the Hall of Fame tight end. Sharpe joined ESPN in 2023 after leaving FS1's "Undisputed" and was a panelist on "First Take."