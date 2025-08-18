ABC Action News changes name to Tampa Bay 28

TAMPA, Fla. — Your ABC Action News Station is now Tampa Bay 28. For the past 23 years, you've known WFTS as ABC Action News. While we have a change in name, this is still the same news, weather, and sports team you're used to seeing on TV and streaming on mobile devices. Our new name better reflects our determination to have the people of Tampa Bay at the center of our mission and decision-making.

WATCH: Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan discusses the new name:

Introducing Tampa Bay 28

Our mission is to share the stories that truly reflect where we live. We take pride in Tampa Bay’s diverse communities. We create connections by listening intently and giving a voice to our neighbors. Tampa Bay 28 follows through on what matters to you.

Your most trusted team of meteorologists, led by Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips, is still here to help you plan your day and protect your family from any storms that may come our way. We understand weather is not just a forecast; it impacts the most important decisions of your day. Anchors Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey will still guide your through your morning on Good Morning Tampa Bay. Anchors Wendy Ryan, Paul LaGrone, and Lauren St.Germain will continue to bring you the news every evening.

Our station is dedicated to giving back and advocating for solutions with integrity and empathy. Tampa Bay 28 Gives will pick up where ABC Action News Gives left off.

You may notice that, for a short time, some App services will still display our apps as ABC Action News. Don’t worry, you will still find all our content and live coverage by clicking on those apps. Those changes are things that each individual platform changes, and their timing may be different.



FAQs

Where will we be able to find your station? You will find Tampa Bay 28 in the same place you have always found ABC Action News. We are over the air on Channel 28. On Spectrum Cable and Frontier, we are still channel 11. You can still find us in your guides on your streaming providers like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Are you still owned by the E.W. Scripps Company? Yes. We are still proud to be owned by the E.W. Scripps Company. A company with more than 147 years of journalism excellence. Our company is also well known for the Scripps National Spelling Bee and for sports with the Scripps Sports division. The Scripps Sports division has a local partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning to bring Lightning games to every home through over-the-air viewing on The Spot Tampa Bay 66.

Are you still an ABC Affiliate? Yes. We are still affiliated with ABC to bring ABC programming to viewers throughout the 10-county Tampa Bay area.

Will I need to rescan my TV? No. Our name change will not change our signal in any way.

Will I need to update my Apps? If you have automatic updates set on your devices, the apps should update once the platform pushes the updates through. If your device does not do automatic updates or you have your updates turned off, you will need to update your app in order for it to display as Tampa Bay 28 on your home screen. These updates are not yet available. On your devices you will still be looking for the ABC Action News logo. Once you open it, you will find all the Tampa Bay 28 content and live coverage. We will announce when all the app updates are available over the coming weeks.