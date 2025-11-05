FAA to cut flight capacity by 10% at 40 major markets nationwide starting Friday: Officials

According to ABC News, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major markets across the United States beginning Friday morning.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the restrictions during a press conference on Wednesday.
The affected airports span key travel hubs across the country, though officials have not yet released a full list.
Travelers are advised to check with airlines for updates on flight schedules and anticipate potential delays as the changes take effect.
