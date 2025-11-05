Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

FAA to cut flight capacity by 10% at 40 major markets nationwide starting Friday: Officials

Airplane
Storyblocks
Airplane
Posted
and last updated

According to ABC News, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major markets across the United States beginning Friday morning.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the restrictions during a press conference on Wednesday.

The affected airports span key travel hubs across the country, though officials have not yet released a full list.

Travelers are advised to check with airlines for updates on flight schedules and anticipate potential delays as the changes take effect.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Latest National News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg