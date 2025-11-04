FBI and Harvard police announce the arrest of 2 men in connection with a medical school explosion

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School, authorities said.

Logan David Patterson and Dominick Frank Cardoza face charges of conspiracy to damage by means of fire or an explosive, according to the charging document. Patterson, an 18-year-old from Plymouth, and Cardoza, a 20-year-old from Bourne, were arrested Tuesday morning and were due to be arraigned in federal court later in the day.

The explosion occurred early Saturday on the fourth floor of Harvard Medical School’s Goldenson Building. No one was injured. The building houses labs and offices associated with the school’s neurobiology department.

According to the charging document, witnesses stated the two men were visiting Wentworth College for Halloween activities. Surveillance footage captured Patterson and Cardoza walking toward the Harvard Medical School. Witnesses said the pair chose the building because it looked abandoned. They also said the pair gained access to the building via the roof, the charging document states.