Florida man arrested, accused of shooting brothers with rifle: Police

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — New York State Police (NYSP) announced Monday the arrest of a 65-year-old Englewood man charged on two counts of second-degree murder.

According to officials, Scot D. Thompson was arrested Monday, as he faces murder and firearm charges.

On Nov. 23, troopers responded to a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Botsford Hollow Road in the town of Allen, New York. Troopers report finding two dead people in the home.

According to the investigation, three brothers were staying at a hunting cabin on Botsford Hollow Road, when they got into physical altercation and one of the brothers called 911.

Officials report Scot Thompson fatally shot his brothers 70-year-old Mark of Canterbury, Conn. and 69-year-old David of Port Charlotte, Fla. with a rifle.

According to the police report, Scot left the scene in David’s vehicle. Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Geneseo Police Department located the vehicle, and then took Scot into custody without incident. Scot was turned over to troopers and will be transported to the Allegany County Jail for arraignment, according to NYSP.

An autopsy of the shooting victims has been scheduled at Strong Memorial Hospital, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.