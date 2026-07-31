Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo placed on broadcasting leave: CBS Sports

CBS Sports announced on Friday NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been placed on leave after authorities in Wisconsin said he had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped by police.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted the news on X at 11:26 a.m. on July 31.

According to one of three citations released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the “open bottle of an alcoholic beverage” was discovered in the passenger’s side of Romo’s black Jeep during an inventory before it was towed. Another citation said police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 on July 23 after he was seen passing cars in an area that separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp.

Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, booked and released.

Houston Texan legend J.J. Watt will fill in for Romo who is on leave indefinitely, joining the broadcasting team of Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.