Publix expands frozen berry recall due to possible E.Coli contamination: FDA

Publix announced it recalled all lots of GreenWise Organic Frozen Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries due to possible E. Coli contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On July 29, Publix said it recalled the following items in connection with the FDA's investigation into a multistate outbreak of E. coli O145:H28 infections:



GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06453



GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12053



GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce, UPC 41415-06753



GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce, UPC 41415-12153

The FDA said the recalled product was shipped to Publix retail stores throughout 8 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The FDA said customers who have purchased the products are reminded not to consume them and should discard the product or return it to Publix for a full refund.

On July 3, Publix said Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. initiated a recall of a single lot code of frozen GreenWise Organic Blueberries due to potential E. coli contamination.

The initial recall impacted the following lot code:



Product: Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries



Package Size: 10 oz



Lot Code: 60401



Best By Date: February 9, 2028

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For more information on the recall, visit the FDA's website.