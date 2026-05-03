Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, his spokesman says.

According to ABC News, spokesman Ted Goodman confirmed 81-year-old Giuliani's condition Sunday in a statement but did not provide details on what led to the hospitalization.

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor—Rudy Giuliani."

Giuliani served as New York City’s mayor from 1994 to 2001.