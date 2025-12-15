Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'General Hospital' star Anthony Geary dies at 78

Anthony Geary
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Anthony Geary accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for General Hospital, at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, Calif. After 37 years, Geary finishes his role as Luke Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital" on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Anthony Geary
"General Hospital" star Anthony Geary has died, his publicist confirmed to KABC, according to ABC News. He was 78.

The soap opera star is known for playing Luke Spencer on the hit ABC daytime drama.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

