'General Hospital' star Anthony Geary dies at 78

"General Hospital" star Anthony Geary has died, his publicist confirmed to KABC, according to ABC News. He was 78.
The soap opera star is known for playing Luke Spencer on the hit ABC daytime drama.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
