Green bean casserole tops list of America’s most hated Thanksgiving side dishes

40% of Americans want to permanently ban green bean casserole from the holiday table, according to a new nationwide survey conducted by Savings.com.

The survey by Savings.com found the casserole was the most disliked Thanksgiving dish, followed by cranberry sauce at 35% and sweet potatoes or yams at 16%.

Social media trends are also influencing holiday menus, with 41% of U.S. adults saying they have tried or plan to try a recipe they found online this year.

Budget constraints also play a role: 19% of respondents said they intend to spend less on Thanksgiving, while 46% reported feeling pressure to make the holiday special despite financial limitations.