Green bean casserole tops list of America’s most hated Thanksgiving side dishes

40% of Americans want to permanently ban green bean casserole from the holiday table, according to a new nationwide survey conducted by Savings.com.
The survey by Savings.com found the casserole was the most disliked Thanksgiving dish, followed by cranberry sauce at 35% and sweet potatoes or yams at 16%.
Social media trends are also influencing holiday menus, with 41% of U.S. adults saying they have tried or plan to try a recipe they found online this year.
Budget constraints also play a role: 19% of respondents said they intend to spend less on Thanksgiving, while 46% reported feeling pressure to make the holiday special despite financial limitations.
'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene
No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.