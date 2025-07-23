House Oversight Committee subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell for deposition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — House Oversight Chair James Comer has subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition.

The committee said in a release that the deposition will take place at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, on August 11.

“The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison,” a statement from the committee said.

Comer told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday that it was an open question whether his panel would begin a full-blown probe into the Epstein scandal, saying: “We’ll see what she has to say.” But he said that Republicans wanted more information released by the Justice Department regardless of where his panel’s inquiry goes.

The move to issue the subpoena comes as many congressional Republicans have called for more transparency over the Epstein case.