John Morgan announces winning name in contest to name new political party

The founder of Morgan & Morgan announced that more than 250 people submitted the name “The Common Ground Party” in a contest to name a new political party.
The law firm said John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, launched a contest asking Americans to submit a name for a new third political party for people who “feel left behind by both major parties.”
According to the release, more than 250 people independently submitted the name “The Common Ground Party,” and people who join the party will be known as “Grounders.”
The release said the winning name was selected from over 35,000 submissions and the $100,000 prize will be split among the 250 people.
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