Mega Millions jackpot grows to $637 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $637 million after no winner is announced in Friday's drawing.
The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m.
Since 1998, the Florida Lottery said it has generated over $51 billion for education.
The current Mega Millions jackpot is the largest of 2026.
Small plane makes emergency water landing near Honeymoon Island State Park
Dunedin Fire Rescue said all occupants safely reached shore with minor injuries after the aircraft went down offshore.
Small plane makes emergency water landing near Honeymoon Island State Park: DFR