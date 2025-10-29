Military will get paid after White House finds workaround as shutdown nears 30-day mark

WASHINGTON — The White House said it has found money to pay the military as the government shutdown nears 30 days.

The White House Office of Management and Budget found the $5.3 billion needed to pay military members, an OMB official confirmed to ABC News.

The funding will come from three areas:

$2.5 billion from a military housing fund specified in Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" to continue paying housing allowances for military personnel.

$1.4 billion from the Research, Development, Test and Evaluation fund, which primarily will cover U.S. Army and Air Force payroll.

$1.4 billion from a Defense Department procurement account for building U.S. Navy ships, largely to fund the Navy and Marines.

With this workaround, members of the military will get paid this upcoming Friday.