Northern Lights visible in Panama City Beach on Tuesday

The Northern Lights were visible in parts of Florida on Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said if you missed it you might get another chance to see it on Wendesday night.
WATCH: Northern Lights visible in Panama City Beach on Tuesday
northern lights.png
  • The Northern Lights were visible in parts of Florida on Tuesday night.
  • John Pavlov shot these photos of the northern lights over Panama City Beach, Florida.
  • “It was amazing to see the northern lights here in North Florida,” he said.

  • Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said if you missed it you might get another chance to see it on Wendesday night.

