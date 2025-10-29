TAMPA, Fla. — On National First Responders Day, the nation is honoring the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep communities safe, while some prepare to travel to Jamaica to aid in hurricane recovery efforts.

WATCH: On National First Responders Day, expert stresses mental health care for those on the front lines

As crews gear up to assist abroad, the day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who respond to crises every day.

Meg Ross, a retired police officer and the first responder ambassador for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, said trauma can be a daily reality for people working in emergency response. She emphasized the need for first responders to care for their mental health once their shift ends.

"It's okay to not be okay. It's not okay to stay that way. And our goal is to offer a resource for them," said Ross. "There are many resources out there, but this resource here at the Crisis Center is available, and it's not connected to their agency. It's confidential, and it provides a peer support component."

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay operates a dedicated First Responder Hope Line that offers peer-to-peer support 24 hours a day. First responders in need of help can call 2-1-1 to access the service.