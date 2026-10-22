Over 4 million tubes of toothpaste recalled, including children's toothpaste: FDA

The FDA issued a recall for toothpaste, including millions of tubes of children's toothpaste.

The recall was issued by Prtitam International Private Limited. It includes multiple varieties of Brush Buddies children's toothpaste, ARU toothpaste, and Evo whitening toothpaste.

The FDA did not announce a reason for the recall but listed it as Class II, meaning "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Here is the complete list of products recalled:

Brush Buddies: Barbie, Bubble Gum Flavor

Brush Buddies: Hot Wheels, Strawberry Flavor

Brush Buddies: Crayola, Silly Scents, Bubble Gum Flavor

Brush Buddies: Crayola, Silly Scents, Watermelon Flavor

Brush Buddies: Crayola Silly Scents, Strawberry Flavor

Brush Buddies: My Little Pony Scents, Bubble Gum Flavor

Brush Buddies: Vanilla Ice Cream Flavored

Brush Buddies: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Flavored

Brush Buddies: Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream Flavored

Brush Buddies: Chocolate Ice Cream Flavored

Brush Buddies: Whitening Anti-cavity Fluoride Toothpaste with Baking Soda

Brush Buddies: Cavity Protection, Anti-Cavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Cool Mint

Brush Buddies: Advanced Whitening, Anti-Cavity, Peppermint

Evo: Advanced Whitening, Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Peppermint

Evo: Sensitive, Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Sweet Mint

ARU: Toothpaste, Gum Health, 9 Ingredients, Soothing Mint

ARU: Toothpaste, Cavity Protection, 9 Ingredients, Cool Mint

To view the full recall, click here.