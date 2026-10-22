Over 4 million tubes of toothpaste recalled, including children's toothpaste: FDA

The FDA issued a recall for toothpaste, including millions of tubes of children's toothpaste.
The recall was issued by Prtitam International Private Limited. It includes multiple varieties of Brush Buddies children's toothpaste, ARU toothpaste, and Evo whitening toothpaste.
The FDA did not announce a reason for the recall but listed it as Class II, meaning "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
Here is the complete list of products recalled:
- Brush Buddies: Barbie, Bubble Gum Flavor
- Brush Buddies: Hot Wheels, Strawberry Flavor
- Brush Buddies: Crayola, Silly Scents, Bubble Gum Flavor
- Brush Buddies: Crayola, Silly Scents, Watermelon Flavor
- Brush Buddies: Crayola Silly Scents, Strawberry Flavor
- Brush Buddies: My Little Pony Scents, Bubble Gum Flavor
- Brush Buddies: Vanilla Ice Cream Flavored
- Brush Buddies: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Flavored
- Brush Buddies: Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream Flavored
- Brush Buddies: Chocolate Ice Cream Flavored
- Brush Buddies: Whitening Anti-cavity Fluoride Toothpaste with Baking Soda
- Brush Buddies: Cavity Protection, Anti-Cavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Cool Mint
- Brush Buddies: Advanced Whitening, Anti-Cavity, Peppermint
- Evo: Advanced Whitening, Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Peppermint
- Evo: Sensitive, Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste, Sweet Mint
- ARU: Toothpaste, Gum Health, 9 Ingredients, Soothing Mint
- ARU: Toothpaste, Cavity Protection, 9 Ingredients, Cool Mint
To view the full recall, click here.
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