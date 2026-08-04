Powerball jackpot grows to $786 million

There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Monday night's drawing, according to the lottery's website.

The winning numbers on Aug. 3 were 8, 30, 41, 48, 54, with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play multiplier of 2x.

Lottery officials said a winning Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million was sold in Wisconsin.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The next drawing is on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 10:59 p.m.

The lottery's website said the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $786 million, with a cash value of $341.6 million.