Public health alert issued for beef jerky over misbranding, undeclared allergen

Federal food safety officials issued a public health alert for certain ready-to-eat beef jerky products that may contain soy lecithin, a known allergen not listed on the label.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the affected items include specific 6-ounce and 4-ounce packages of “Dried Hawaiian Style Beef Crisps,” “Punahele Jerky Company Inc Uncle K’s Beef Crisps,” and “Punahele Jerky Company Inc Kilauea Fire Spicy Beef Crisps,” all with best-by dates of Feb. 17, 2027, or earlier. Products were distributed to Hawaii retail stores and sold online nationwide.

FSIS advises consumers not to eat the products and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. No confirmed adverse reactions have been reported to date.