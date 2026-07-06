RECALL: Organic frozen blueberries sold at Publix locations recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Publix said Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. has initiated a recall of frozen GreenWise Organic Blueberries due to potential E. coli contamination.

The product was shipped to Publix retail locations in eight states, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Publix said one lot code is impacted by the recall:



Product: Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries

Package Size: 10 oz

Lot Code: 60401

Best By Date: February 9, 2028

Publix is advising customers return or discard any frozen GreenWise blueberries products with a purchase date of July 3, 2026 or before

Publix advises consumers who have berries with the affected lot date should not consume them. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.