Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to engage troops at CENTCOM in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is scheduled to be in Tampa on Wednesday, June 10, according to the U.S. Department of War.

The secretary is scheduled to head to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Tampa on June 10 to engage with troops at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base (GTMO) and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The announcement of his planned arrival comes after President Donald Trump directed the U.S. to start new "self-defense strikes" on Iran on June 9, in response to Trump saying Iran downed a U.S. helicopter.

U.S. Central Command posted on social media on June 9, "The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills covered Sec. Hegseth's prior visit to Tampa on March 5, when the secretary held a briefing at CENTCOM headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, where military leaders are overseeing many U.S. operations in Iran and the Middle East.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.