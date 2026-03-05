Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Defense Secretary Hegseth to visit CENTCOM in Tampa for Iran updates

Pentagon US Iran
Konstantin Toropin/AP
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Konstantin Toropin)
Pentagon US Iran
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will visit the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Thursday, according to the command's press release.

CENTCOM said Hegseth will meet with CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper for updates on Operation Epic Fury.

The United States and partner forces launched Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28 "to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat," said the release.

CENTCOM also said in the first four days of the operation, there were more than 2,000 strikes with over 2,000 precision munitions launched from air, land and sea.

Tampa Bay 28 is working to find out when the March 5 meeting will start.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Brides and grooms who booked a Tampa Bay Area wedding venue are trying to salvage their special days after learning the venue abruptly closed.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.