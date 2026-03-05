Defense Secretary Hegseth to visit CENTCOM in Tampa for Iran updates

TAMPA, Fla. — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will visit the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Thursday, according to the command's press release.

CENTCOM said Hegseth will meet with CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper for updates on Operation Epic Fury.

The United States and partner forces launched Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28 "to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat," said the release.

CENTCOM also said in the first four days of the operation, there were more than 2,000 strikes with over 2,000 precision munitions launched from air, land and sea.

