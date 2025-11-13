Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after fall near his home

Sen. John Fetterman's office reported the Pennsylvania Democrat had "sustained a fall" near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, during an early Thursday morning walk.
Upon evaluation at hospital in Pittsburgh, "it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries," according to a statement.
His office said he is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen, the statement said.
