Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after fall near his home

John Fetterman
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.
John Fetterman
Posted

Sen. John Fetterman's office reported the Pennsylvania Democrat had "sustained a fall" near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, during an early Thursday morning walk.

Upon evaluation at hospital in Pittsburgh, "it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries," according to a statement.

His office said he is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen, the statement said.

State report: Dementia patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him there alive

William Eugene Ray, who had dementia, got out of bed and left his room just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him: report

Latest National News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg