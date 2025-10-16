Senator Mitch McConnell falls in Capitol hallway

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell fell to the ground in a Capitol hallway on Thursday afternoon as he made his way to Senate votes.

ABC News reported McConnell, 83, fell to the floor while two volunteers from the Sunrise Movement approached him to ask him a question about ICE. McConnell did not respond to the question.

Reports said McConnell seemed unsteady but appeared to get up and kept walking with the assistance of his detail.

McConnell had similar incidents in the past, including a fall in 2023 where he was hospitalized for a concussion and treated at an inpatient rehab facility.

Sen. McConnell is set to retire in January 2027 after announcing he would not be seeking reelection.