Sully Sullenberger, pilot of 'Miracle on the Hudson' announces Alzheimer's diagnosis

Retired aircraft pilot Sully Sullenberger said he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Sullenberger is known for safely landing a US Airways plane in the Hudson River after both engines were disabled by bird strikes in 2009. All passengers on the plane survived.

In a statement posted on his website, Sullenberger said he is in the early stages of the disease.

“It is my hope that by sharing this, other families living in the shadows with this disease will feel they too can step forward,” Sullenberger wrote.

“Over the years, when people would ask about the successful outcome of Flight 1549, I would say that “courage can be contagious,” and on that day it helped everyone band together to get everyone off that airplane successfully. Now we need that courage to battle this disease. I am now part of a larger community with many of you, and we will be courageous together.”

Read full statement here.