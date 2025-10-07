Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Jerry formed Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean on a path toward the Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 1,315 miles (2,120 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, but was traveling west at 24 mph (39 kph).

Forecasters said Jerry had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), but it was expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

Swells from Jerry were expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Thursday.