Trump to discuss his agenda in Wednesday’s address to the nation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the president will discuss what he accomplished this year, the first of his second term, and his plans for the next three years.

“It’s going to be a really good speech,” she said at the White House.

Leavitt said she had just come from the Oval Office, where she and Trump discussed the speech.

Trump says he will address the nation on Wednesday night

Trump announced his plans in a post on his social media site, saying he will speak live from the White House at 9 p.m. EST.

He did not say what topics he planned to talk about.

Trump closed the post with, “It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

