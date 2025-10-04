What to know about the attack at a synagogue in England on Yom Kippur

LONDON (AP) — An assailant rammed a car into people at a synagogue in northwest England and then attacked with a knife in what authorities have called a terrorist assault that left two people dead and three seriously wounded.

Police fatally shot the suspect in the attack Thursday at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, which once again was being observed amid high tensions over the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Here’s what to know:

7-minute attack

— At 9:31 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, police were called to the synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of London, by a member of the public, who said he had seen a car being driven toward people, and that one man had been stabbed.

— At 9:34 a.m., police were on site. Worshippers had barricaded themselves inside the synagogue.

— At 9:37 a.m., police declared the national code word — Plato — for first responders when concluding that a “marauding terror attack” is taking place.

— At 9:38 a.m., the assailant was shot dead by police. A suspected explosives vest he was wearing was later found to be fake.

The victims

Greater Manchester Police said two people died during the attack: Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both worshippers at the synagogue.

Police say Daulby was accidentally shot by a police officer as worshippers tried to stop the attacker entering the building by barricading the door shut. Police said it was a "tragic and unforeseen consequence” of the response to the attack.

Daulby’s family said in a statement that he “was a hero” whose “final act was one of profound courage.”

Cravitz was killed outside the synagogue. His family said “Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.”

Police also said that one of the three people who were hospitalized was also hit by a bullet. Another sustained a stab wound and the third was struck by the car driven by the attacker.

Police praised the “quick response” of the witness as well as the bravery of security guards and worshippers for preventing the suspect from entering the synagogue.

The suspect

Police said the man responsible for the attack was Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent who came to the U.K. as a young child and became a citizen in 2006.

Authorities said he was not previously known to counterterrorism police or the security services, but police confirmed Friday that he was on bail over an alleged rape.

A statement on Facebook from the attacker’s family condemned the “heinous act."

Six other people, three men and three women, were arrested after the attack on suspicion of preparing or committing acts of terrorism. Police have not released their names or relationship to Al-Shamie. On Saturday detectives were granted more time to question four of those arrested. Two others were released without charge.

Act of terror

Police said late Friday that Al-Shamie “may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology” but that establishing the full circumstances of the attack is “likely to take some time.”

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar. Synagogues are filled with people on the holy day.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police in London, which leads counterterror policing operations across the U.K., confirmed that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack and that patrols at synagogues and other Jewish sites are being stepped up “to provide reassurance.”

Government response

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer returned early Thursday from a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen, Denmark, to London where he chaired an emergency security meeting. On Friday, Starmer visited the scene of the attack with his wife Victoria, and said it was designed to “inflict fear." He promised to protect the Jewish community across the U.K.

At a vigil, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was heckled by members of the crowd who accused the government of allowing antisemitism to spread by, for example, not clamping down on regular pro-Palestine protests in London and other cities. They have been mostly peaceful, but some say that chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” incite violence. Some British Jews also say the U.K.’s recognition of a Palestinian state this month has emboldened antisemitism — a claim the government rejects.

Police and the government urged those planning a pro-Palestinian protest on Saturday to postpone it, but organizers said it would go ahead.

Jewish community’s reaction

In a statement released on Friday, Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Daniel Walker, its president Hilary Foxler and chairman of trustees Alan Levy described the terror attack as a “desecration" and “an episode that has changed us all forever”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday in the aftermath of the attack that “weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

King’s shock

King Charles III said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

Politicians from across the political spectrum also condemned the attack, as did Muslim, Christian and other religious leaders.

Anglican bishop Sarah Mullally, who was named Friday as the next leader of the Church of England, said that “hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”

Rising antisemitism

The U.K. has traditionally been a safe country for Jewish people though antisemitic incidents have risen following Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Starmer acknowledged that antisemitism is “a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again.”