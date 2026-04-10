Tampa Bay Rodeo shows off trick roping on Denis Phillips Live

- Denis Phillips welcomed the Tampa Bay Rodeo on Denis Phillips Live on April 9.
A trick roper was live in the studio and hit a rose out of Denis Phillips' hand.
WATCH liveTrick roper hits rose out of Denis Philips hand
- The rodeo, which is being called Florida’s hottest show on dirt, runs from April 10 to 11 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
- There will be a full rodeo, animal experiences, carnival rides, and more.
- Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7p.m.
- You can learn more information and get tickets here.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.