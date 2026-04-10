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Tampa Bay Rodeo shows off trick roping on Denis Phillips Live

Denis Phillips Tampa Bay Rodeo
WFTS
Denis Phillips Tampa Bay Rodeo
Trick roper hits rose out of Denis Philips hand
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  • Denis Phillips welcomed the Tampa Bay Rodeo on Denis Phillips Live on April 9.

  • A trick roper was live in the studio and hit a rose out of Denis Phillips' hand.

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    Trick roper hits rose out of Denis Philips hand

  • The rodeo, which is being called Florida’s hottest show on dirt, runs from April 10 to 11 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
  • There will be a full rodeo, animal experiences, carnival rides, and more.
  • Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7p.m.
  • You can learn more information and get tickets here.

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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