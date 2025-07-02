Denis Phillips' desire to be a television meteorologist began when he saw Santa on radar when he was 6 years old living in Seattle, Washington. It's true, although severe weather really hooked him. And after 3 decades of forecasting the weather in the Bay Area, he's covered more than his fair share of storms!

Denis attended Penn State University because of its reputation in weather forecasting. One out of every four meteorologists in the world comes from PSU. Denis graduated in 1985 and got his first on-air position in Salisbury, Maryland. After stops in Gainesville, Providence, and Los Angeles, Denis found home in the Bay Area.

Phillips started wearing his "trademark" suspenders in 2004 when Hurricane Charley was approaching. Denis was wearing the only suspenders to his name during the entire 36-hour coverage. After the storm moved through, viewers were asked who they watched and trusted. Most responded, "No idea what the guy's name was, but he was the one wearing suspenders".

Over the years, Denis has developed trust in his hurricane forecasts by skipping the hype, and focusing on facts. His Rule #7 (Don't freak out unless I'm freaking out, we're fine) has become a motto many Bay Area residents live by during hurricane season.

The Phillips family loves giving back to the community. Every holiday season, they organize a "hot chocolate" fundraiser benefitting local charities. Their neighborhood in Palm Harbor, known for its beautiful Christmas light displays, is the perfect spot. Over the years, the Phillips family and friends have raised tens of thousands of dollars for "Feeding Tampa Bay", the "Sunshine Foundation", "Children's Miracle Network" among other worthwhile organizations. Denis and his wife Robyn, have 6 kids. Lots of help with pouring hot chocolate and putting up Christmas lights!

