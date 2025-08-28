Kingdom of God Global Church leaders both to be extradited in federal forced labor, fraud case

TAMPA, Fla. — Cameras were not allowed inside federal court, but Michelle Brannon told the judge Thursday afternoon she had an attorney in Michigan, where her church is based, and that she wants her case heard there.

Brannon is the executive director of the Kingdom of God Global Church, according to investigators. She and church leader David Taylor are charged with forced labor and money laundering conspiracy following a series of FBI raids in multiple states on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges the church raised $50 million over the past decade by forcing followers to work without pay in call centers. Prosecutors say much of the money went to fund Taylor’s lavish lifestyle.

Brannon was arrested in Tampa, where the church owned a mansion in the Avila community. Taylor, who was arrested in North Carolina, is also expected to be extradited to Michigan.

The Scripps News Group station in Detroit spoke with a man named Ricky outside the ministry’s headquarters, who defended the church.

“Why would you guys just do this to a ministry that's doing nothing but helping society. Giving to society. Giving, giving, giving, giving back to the communities,” Ricky said.

According to the indictment, Taylor refers to himself as “the Apostle” and “Jesus’ best friend.” He has also claimed to have spoken directly with God.

Gospel singer Vicki Yohe, who claims she was once in a relationship with Taylor, says she was one of many individuals taken advantage of by the church.

“I experienced firsthand the abuse, the lies, and the corruption of both of the individuals who were arrested today,” Yohe said.

Kyle Taylor, who has been speaking out against the church after meeting some of its former members, stated that the group manipulated its followers.

“It was a lot of control and just a lot of terrible situations that was going on that broke my heart to see people following in to this trap,” he said.

Dr. Steven Hassan, who has studied cults for decades after leaving one himself, said there is scientific evidence for how people can fall victim to religious manipulation.

“If you are in a room with a charismatic figure who has created altered states of consciousness claiming that God is speaking through him, and other true believers are surrounding you, unconsciously we adapt and we think that ‘well everyone else is doing this, it must be something here,’” Hassan said.

He added that the arrests could provide church members with an opportunity to return to the core meaning of Christianity.

“Realize if you believe in God, God wants us to make choices and follow out of faith. Not be brainwashed and coerced,” Hassan said.

The indictment also said Taylor told followers they would suffer in Hell if they disobeyed him.

“Everybody who ever attacked this ministry about two or three years later something bad happened to them. I mean something drastic happened to them. Something happened to them, supernaturally,” Ricky said.

Taylor and Brannon each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Background: The FBI has been investigating the Kingdom of God Global Church for years. Agents have accused the church of operating as a cult-like organization that used spiritual threats to force members into labor and surrender money. Raids in Michigan, Florida, and Texas targeted church-owned properties, including luxury homes and a warehouse tied to the ministry. Federal prosecutors allege the organization defrauded followers while enriching its leaders through intimidation, unpaid work, and manipulation of religious beliefs.

