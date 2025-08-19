Erik Waxler is a native Floridian and has been covering news all over the Tampa Bay area with Tampa Bay 28 since 2008.

The Emmy Award winner is based in Pasco County. As a resident of the county for more than a decade, Erik has followed the unbelievable growth in the area and documented just about every major news event there during that time.

Erik’s most memorable story was connecting two World War II veterans who were part of the D-Day invasion. He then accompanied them both to the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

He’s covered several hurricanes and broadcasted live as Hurricane Milton tore the roof off Tropicana Field.

He’s traveled with the United States Air Force to Haiti and reported on the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. He's also gone on assignment for Tampa Bay 28 for Super Bowls, the Stanley Cup Final, and even the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Before coming back to Tampa, Erik spent time as a sports anchor and reporter in Indianapolis, Louisville, Knoxville, and Terre Haute.

Among his career highlights are covering the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, and reporting live from the White House twice after the Tennessee women's basketball team won the NCAA Championship.

Never one to slow down, Erik has also hitched a ride in an F-18 with the Blue Angels and has been driven around Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 175 miles an hour.

Erik was named Outstanding Graduate in television news at the University of Florida and returns his alma mater every year to mentor students.

You can follow Erik on X and Facebook, and email him with any story ideas at ewaxler@TampaBay28.com.

