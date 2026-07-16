Blue Angels jet flies too close to crowd at Pensacola Beach

- A US Navy Blue Angels jet flew too low over a crowd at Pensacola Beach in Florida on Wednesday.
- Video captured by spectators shows the moment the jet flew by. Witnesses said it sent sand, tents, and chairs flying.
- Team leaders of the Blue Angels said they are reviewing the incident to make sure the pilots stuck to strict Navy and FAA safety standards.
Blue Angels jet flies too close to crowd at Pensacola
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