Byron Donalds remains GOP frontrunner, but challengers see openings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Byron Donalds remains the Republican frontrunner for Florida governor, but his rivals are trying to make the final stretch of the primary far less comfortable.

The Trump-endorsed congressman is now pushing back against a new civil assault lawsuit filed in Collier County by Kelly Mason, who alleges Donalds threatened and intimidated her during a 2022 confrontation inside Seed to Table, a Naples grocery store. The complaint claims the confrontation stemmed from litigation involving Donalds’ wife, Erika Donalds, and that Donalds threatened to “crush” or “finish” Mason.

Donalds’ campaign dismissed the lawsuit as political.

“This is a baseless, politically motivated attack and shameful publicity stunt designed to damage Byron Donalds in the 2026 election,” said Gates McGavick, Donalds’ campaign communications director. “This individual has a long history of unsuccessful litigation against the Donalds family. Floridians deserve better news coverage than lazy reprints of a tabloid.”

The lawsuit comes as Donalds’ opponents are also trying to force him onto a debate stage. Former House Speaker Paul Renner is calling for another Republican primary debate, preferably on Fox News or another national outlet, after Donalds skipped a recent podcast debate featuring Renner, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and James Fishback. Axios reported Donalds was still mentioned dozens of times during that debate, even though he did not participate.

“The voters want debates, they deserve debates,” Renner said. “He has to answer the why question: Why should he be the governor and not the other candidates in this race?”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also backing another debate, saying the state GOP has “no authority” to stop candidates from participating. That puts additional pressure on Donalds, who has maintained a sizable lead in public polling and has little obvious strategic incentive to debate.

USF political scientist Josh Scacco said the last debate likely had a limited summer audience, but still gave Donalds’ challengers a chance to argue the frontrunner should show up next time.

“There’s a reason why frontrunners don’t want to debate,” Scacco said. “That’s mainly because they have everything to lose from engaging in a particular debate strategically.”

Meanwhile, Collins is trying to claim new momentum. His campaign released polling this week showing Donalds at about 37% and Collins above 20%, though critics questioned the survey’s methodology. Collins argued the numbers show he is emerging as the strongest alternative.

“I’m the only person in this race with a fighting chance against Byron Donalds,” Collins said.

Collins is also answering questions about his relationship with DeSantis, who appointed him lieutenant governor but has not endorsed him in the race to replace the term-limited governor.

“Should the governor decide that he wants to step in, I’d be incredibly grateful,” Collins said. “But if he doesn’t, we’re in this to win it, no matter what.”

The primary fight is also moving through the courts. Collins has sued Fishback, arguing he does not meet Florida’s seven-year residency requirement to run for governor. A Leon County judge has set a two-day hearing for July 21 and 22 to sort out whether Fishback can remain on the ballot.

The Republican primary is Aug. 18, leaving Donalds’ rivals little time to shift the race. For now, Donalds remains the candidate to beat — but the final weeks are increasingly about whether any of his opponents can make him defend that lead before voters cast ballots.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.