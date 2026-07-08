11-year-old boy loses hand in alligator attack while fishing in Marion County

MARION CO., Fla. — An 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy is recovering after losing his right hand in an alligator attack while fishing during a family vacation in Central Florida.

The attack happened June 27 at Nelson Fish Camp in Marion County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said the boy was fishing from shore when an alligator bit his hand.

The child, identified by family members as Brodie, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His family said he returned home to Pennsylvania on Saturday and is now “adjusting to his new normal.”

FWC officers later located and euthanized the 8-foot-7-inch alligator connected to the attack.

Wildlife officials said serious injuries involving alligators are uncommon in Florida but reminded residents and visitors to stay alert near lakes, ponds and shorelines, especially during the summer months.

FWC also urges people to keep pets away from the water’s edge, avoid swimming at dawn or dusk, and never feed alligators.