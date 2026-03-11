Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Car wash worker disarms man threatening employees with an axe: MCSO

Authorities said 36-year-old Bryce Thayer became irate when told to leave the property, then approached two employees in a threatening manner with an axe.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old car wash employee disarmed a man threatening workers with an axe in Marion County.

Deputies said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 8 at Tidal Wave Auto Spa on SW 95th Street Road. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryce Thayer became irate when told to leave the property, then approached two employees in a threatening manner with an axe.

The 18-year-old worker lunged at Thayer, took him to the ground, and restrained him while another employee removed the axe. Deputies arrived and arrested Thayer, who was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thayer was booked into the Marion County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

