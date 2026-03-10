Seafood distributed in Florida recalled, possible norovirus contamination: FDA

The FDA is advising restaurants and retailers across the United States not to serve or sell certain oysters and Manila clams harvested from a harbor in Washington state due to a potential norovirus contamination.

The recall said certain raw oysters and Manila clams harvested in the Drayton Harbor area from Feb. 13 through March 3 may be contaminated with norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

The FDA said the recalled seafood was distributed to multiple states across the country, including Florida, and advises restaurants and retailers to dispose of the product.

The advisory said the FDA is awaiting further information on the distribution of the oysters and Manila clams and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.

Shellfish may be a source of pathogens, according to the FDA. Restaurants and retailers are advised to take extra sanitary precautions to avoid cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment.

The FDA also urged consumers who have symptoms of norovirus infection to contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

For more information on the advisory and recommended safety precautions, click here.