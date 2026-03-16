Costco recalled pre-made meal due to possible salmonella contamination

Costco is recalling a pre-made meal sold at locations nationwide due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a notice sent out to members.

Costco sent the notice to members who may have purchased Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze after an ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods Inc., recalled an ingredient used in the meatloaf because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the notice, the affected products were distributed to Costco locations across the U.S., including Florida, and the recall applies to items with sell-by dates between March 5 and March 16.

The company said customers should not eat any of the product and can return it to a local Costco for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious infections, which can be fatal for young children and others with weakened immune systems.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to the notice.